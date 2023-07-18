Happy Hour: Alan Cavanna Asks if Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman Will Miss the Playoffs

On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins, Michael Massie and special guest Alan Cavanna debate if both Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman are going to miss the playoffs.

The guys also talk about the struggles of Noah Gragson. Massie has to admit he was wrong about Dover Motor Speedway being Martin Truex Jr.‘s last win before the guys get into whether or not Truex will retire.

Plus, they discuss if New Hampshire Motor Speedway will be on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Also, the guys pick their favorite acting performance in a racing movie.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

