Happy Hour: Alan Cavanna Asks if Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman Will Miss the Playoffs

Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins and Michael Massie

On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins, Michael Massie and special guest Alan Cavanna debate if both Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman are going to miss the playoffs.

The guys also talk about the struggles of Noah Gragson. Massie has to admit he was wrong about Dover Motor Speedway being Martin Truex Jr.‘s last win before the guys get into whether or not Truex will retire.

Plus, they discuss if New Hampshire Motor Speedway will be on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Also, the guys pick their favorite acting performance in a racing movie.

Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a First Lieutenant in the US Army.

Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneLT

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

