Entry List: 2023 Explore the Pocono Mountains 225

Pocono Raceway is the site of the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ next race, the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225.

The entry list features 41 cars, meaning three will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.

Richard Childress Racing’s part-time No. 3 returns for the second time in 2023 with Ty Dillon.

Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 was initially anticipated as being driven by Daniel Suarez but is now listed as TBA.

Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 17 is back with Chase Elliott, who will attempt his first Xfinity race of the season.

Connor Mosack moves to Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 from Sam Hunt Racing’s No. 24, while Corey Heim will drive the No. 24. Joe Graf Jr., who piloted JGR’s No. 19 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, is in RSS Racing’s No. 38.

Patrick Emerling switches from Emerling-Gase Motorsports’ No. 35 to the No. 53, while fellow co-owner Joey Gase drives the No. 35.

Sage Karam and Jeffrey Earnhardt return to Alpha Prime Racing in the team’s Nos. 44 and 45, respectively.

MBM Motorsports’ No. 66 features Timmy Hill this time around, and CHK Racing returns to the track with Dawson Cram in the No. 74.

Chad Chastain replaces Alex Labbe in DGM Racing’s No. 91, and David Starr returns to SS-Green Light Racing for the first time in 2023, driving the No. 08.

The Xfinity cars take to Pocono on Saturday, July 22, at 5:30 p.m. ET, with TV coverage from USA Network.

