Entry List: 2023 CRC Brakleen 150

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck series returns this Saturday, July 22, at Pocono Raceway for the CRC Brakleen 150 after taking a week off.

With 39 trucks entered, three will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.

Kaz Grala is back in the No. 1 for TRICON Garage this weekend, making his third start of the season

Cory Roper is back in his own Roper Racing Team No. 04, which was piloted by Landen Lewis at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Norm Benning returns to the series for the third time this season in his own No. 6.

Stephen Mallozzi is set to attempt his third start of the season, back in the No. 22 for AM Racing.

Bryan Dauzat will attempt to make his first start of the season in the FDNY Racing No. 28 after a DNQ at Daytona

Ross Chastain will be back behind the wheel of the No. 41 for Niece Motorsports, his seventh appearance in the series this season.

Kaden Honeycutt is set to make his first start in the Niece Motorsports No. 44 and his eighth overall on the year. It’s also the No. 44’s first appearance of 2023.

Kyle Busch returns to his own Kyle Busch Motorsports No. 51 this weekend for his fifth and final start of the year in the series.

Tyler Hill will take over his family-owned No. 56 after brother Timmy Hill drove the truck at Mid-Ohio.

Christopher Bell is back in the No. 61 for Hattori Racing Enterprises, his previous start this season coming at North Wilkesboro Speedway. That was also the No. 61’s last appearance.

Parker Kligerman is entered with the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports machine for what would be his fifth start of the season.

The No. 02 for Young’s Motorsports will be driven by Stefan Parsons, while the No. 20 for the team is TBA.

The Spire Motorsports No. 7 is also entered with the driver TBA.

The Truck Series kicks off a Saturday double header with the NASCAR Xfinity Series at noon ET. Watch the Trucks live on FOX Sports 1, or tune in to live radio from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

