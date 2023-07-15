Luke Fenhaus Steals ARCA Iowa Win with Stellar Late Race Restart

In the ninth race of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season at Iowa Speedway, Luke Fenhaus capitalized on a late race restart to score his first career ARCA national series victory in the Calypso 150 on Saturday (July 15) night.

In a race slowed by caution seven times, including two scheduled breaks at lap 50 and 100, William Sawalich never saw a significant challenge for the first 148 laps until a caution for Conner Jones’ spin set up a two-lap shootout to decide the race. Similarly to how he grabbed the ARCA Menards Series East win at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Fenhaus outdueled Sawalich on the final restart to take the win.

HE STEALS IT AGAIN!



Just like he did at Nashville, @luke_fenhaus steals the lead on the final restart at @iowaspeedway to score his first ARCA Menards Series victory!#Calypso150 | @MenardsRacing pic.twitter.com/AJ2IweCFHy — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) July 16, 2023

Sawalich, who still holds the points lead over Fenhaus in the East standings, came home second to extend his streak of top-five finishes.

After struggling for the majority of the race, adjustments made at the last scheduled break helped Jesse Love rebound to a strong third-place finish. Love unofficially extended his ARCA Menards Series points lead to 49 markers above Frankie Muniz.

Fellow East driver Lavar Scott finished fourth followed by Toni Breidinger, who tied her career-best finish set in her most recent ARCA race, at Berlin Raceway.

Andres Perez de Lara overcame both an unscheduled pit stop due to his window net coming down and a throttle body change during the second competition caution to finish sixth. Christian Rose, Jones, Muniz and Jon Garrett rounded out the top 10, respectively. Muniz in particular had an amazing save early in the race.

Fenhaus became the second driver in 2023 to earn his first main ARCA victory in his series debut, joining Tyler Reif who accomplished the feat earlier in the season at Phoenix Raceway.

The ARCA field will return to action next week as the drivers take on The Tricky Triangle for the Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 from Pocono Raceway. That race will take place on Friday, July 21 at 6 p.m. ET with TV coverage provided by FOX Sports 1 and available on FloRacing.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article