Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

William Sawalich will expand his racing schedule in 2024, he confirmed to Frontstretch.

He will run a part-time slate in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series.

“Next year we’ll be doing the same thing except for when I turn 18, I’ll do a few [NASCAR] Xfinity [Series] races at the end of that year,” Sawalich said. “Then in 2025, it’s full-time Xfinity.”

The Eden Prairie, Minn., native will turn 18 on Oct. 3, 2024, so he will be eligible to run some Xfinity races toward the end of the 2024 season.

Joe Gibbs Racing currently fields three entries in the Xfinity Series, so details of Sawalich’s car number, sponsors and crew chief for the 2024 and 2025 season will be announced at a later date.

Furthermore, Sawalich’s Truck schedule will be expanded because it “would be nice just to get some more exposure.”

Sawalich has run two Truck races in 2023, including a career-best ninth in his series debut at Martinsville Speedway.

Sawalich will also contest a part-time schedule in the ARCA Menards Series, including running a second full-time season in the ARCA Menards Series East.

In his first year of ARCA competition, across the series’ three divisions, Sawalich has three wins, nine top fives, nine top 10s and five poles. He currently leads the East standings heading into the series first combination race with the main series. In the main series, despite only running half the schedule thus far, Sawalich is 12th in points.

As it was previously reported by FOX Sports 1 during the ARCA event at Phoenix Raceway, Sawalich has a three-year deal with JGR.

It is a rarity in racing to have a multi-year deal, especially so early in the driver developmental stage. Sawalich said he does not feel pressure to succeed to prove his worthiness; rather, he really just wants to win.

“I still feel the pressure to show my talent the best that I can and I always go out there and do the best I can no matter what,” he added. “No matter if there is a deal on the line or not, I’m just going to try to go out there and try to win.”

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article