Lamborghini Unveils New SC63

At the Goodwood Festival of Speed Thursday morning (July 13), Lamborghini Squadra Corse officially revealed their new SC63 chassis. This car is the company’s new LMDh chassis that will race full-time in the FIA World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTP-class starting at Daytona in 2024. Iron Lynx will serve as the factory operation for Lamborghini in both series. Sponsorship will also be provided by Roger Dubuis, a Swiss watch manufacturer.

One SC63 will compete full-time in the WEC in 2024, starting in Qatar. In IMSA, the SC63 will race in the Michelin Endurance Cup races only (Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta). It was not stated in the unveiling whether the IMSA program would become a full-time effort beyond 2024.

“The SC63 is the most advanced racing car ever produced by Lamborghini and it follows our roadmap ‘Direzione Cor Tauri’ laid out by the brand for the electrification of our product range,” said Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Lamborghini. “The opportunity to compete in some of the biggest endurance races in the world with a hybrid prototype fits with our vision for the future of high-performance mobility, as demonstrated for road legal cars with the launch of the Revuelto. The SC63 LMDh is the step into the highest echelons and into the future of motorsports for our Squadra Corse.”

“Direzione Cor Tauri” is a roadmap for Lamborghini’s conversion away from internal combustion engines towards hybrids. It was initiated in 2021 and will be fully realized in 2024. Beyond that point, it would likely continue to move the company towards fully electric cars.

Last week, according to Reuters, Winkelmann told the German WELT newspaper that the company has sold out of their last fully internal combustion-powered Huracans and Urus. Everything that can be ordered from Lamborghini from this point forward will be hybrid-powered at minimum.

“Being involved in such an ambitious project is a once in a lifetime experience,” stated Andrea Piccini, Iron Lynx’s CEO and team principal. “We are honoured and extremely excited to be part of it and to start a new chapter for Iron Lynx with Lamborghini. It’s been amazing to see everything finally come together for the reveal of the SC63. Everyone at Iron Lynx is eager for testing to get underway. This is undoubtedly one of the biggest challenges we’ve ever faced as a team, and we are now looking forward to seeing the SC63 on track.”

The new prototype will be powered by a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 engine, mated to a spec battery and MGU. Power is limited by rule to ~680 horsepower.

Lamborghini’s factory drivers, Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, Romain Grosjean and Daniil Kyvat have worked hard over the past year to develop the SC63. All four drivers will be part of the driving lineups to some degree. The press release also notes that additional drivers will be announced at a later date.

According to Lamborghini, the design for the SC63 was largely determined based on cooling needs since multiple body kits are not allowed. The SC63 actually has eight different radiators onboard. Two are traditional water-filled radiators. They are joined by one for the Energy Recovery System, one for the Energy Storage System, one for the spec gearbox, two intercoolers, and a condenser for air conditioning.

The SC63 is based on the next-generation Ligier LMP2 chassis. This chassis is currently unnamed and will not begin racing in regular LMP2 guise until at least 2025.

