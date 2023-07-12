Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at New Hampshire

NASCAR heads from the Deep South up to New England for NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

There was plenty of action this past week at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and the Loudon, N.H. track has featured plenty of thrills over the years. Check out who will be at the track for a “wicked” good time this week.

TV Broadcast: The NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 will be on the USA Network at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 16. The Ambetter Health 200 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series will also be on the USA Network, with coverage on Saturday, July 15 at 3 p.m. ET.

New England Legends: In celebration of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary, NHMS will display cars from a deep history of racing in the region. The Fan Zone will feature cars of local legends all weekend.

Trackside Live: The action-packed show comes to the Granite State this weekend, with former co-hosts and current media personalities John Roberts and Kenny Wallace back on the stage. Appearances will include Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski, Justin Haley, and Marcus Smith.

Pre-race Weekend Entertainment: On Friday night, Atlas Fireworks will light up the sky for fans to be wowed by. After that, Shot of Poison Tribute Band will perform at The Flat Track stage.

