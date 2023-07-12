Sheldon Creed Making Cup Debut at Kansas

Live Fast Motorsports announced July 12 that NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Sheldon Creed will drive the team’s No. 78 in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway on Sept. 10.

The race will mark Creed’s Cup debut.

Creed will have sponsorship from his primary Xfinity partner, Whelen Engineering.

“I’m excited to race a Cup race for the first time as that’s been the dream for a long time.” Creed said in a team release. “Whelen is a great company and I’m appreciative for their support in allowing us to do this with Live Fast Motorsports. We hope to have a good day at Kansas Speedway come September.”

The 25-year-old won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship in 2020 and earned eight wins in the series with GMS Racing. He is currently in his second Xfinity season with Richard Childress Racing; he sits 10th in the standings with two top fives and six top 10s.

LFM has fielded cars for Anthony Alfredo in two races and Josh Bilicki in five, while team co-owner BJ McLeod has participated in the other 12 events.

