Chase Elliott Running Pocono Xfinity Race

Chase Elliott will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Hendrick Motorsports at Pocono Raceway, HMS announced July 12.

Elliott will pilot the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet at the 2.5-mile track on July 22.

The Dawsonville, Ga., native won the Xfinity title in 2014 with JR Motorsports. He has five wins in the series and last competed at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with JRM in 2021, finishing fourth.

It will be the fifth scheduled entry for HMS’ No. 17 car in 2023. William Byron finished second in the ride at Circuit of the Americas, while Kyle Larson earned a third-place finish at Sonoma Raceway.

As for other upcoming entries, Alex Bowman will pilot the car at Watkins Glen International and Larson will return to the ride at Darlington Raceway.

Elliott has five top fives and seven top 10s in 12 NASCAR Cup Series starts in 2023 for Hendrick after missing multiple races due to injury and a one-event suspension.

