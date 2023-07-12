On this episode of Bringing the Heat With Bryan Nolen, Jordan Taylor and Parker Chase join the program.

Nolen talks with Chase about the Chicago street course, what his impressions are, how he feels about the tight and narrow corners, and what his expectations are for the season.

Nolen also speaks with Taylor about how he got the chance to drive for Kaulig Racing at Portland International Raceway, what his impressions were of NASCAR Xfinity Series racing as well as if we will ever see the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series on the same track at one time like IMSA does with its series.

Nolen is then joined by Trey Lyle to discuss Atlanta Motor Speedway, preview the opening race of the Camping World SRX Series season and more.

Stephen Stumpf also joins the program for his weekly segment, Stephen’s Sizzling Stats.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

