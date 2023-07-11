Tom Blomqvist Subbing for Simon Pagenaud at Toronto

Simon Pagenaud will again sit out in the NTT IndyCar Series at Toronto, with Tom Blomqvist replacing him, Meyer Shank Racing announced July 11.

Pagenaud has not been cleared to race following a practice crash July 1 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Pagenaud also missed Mid-Ohio due to his injury.

Blomqvist, a regular for MSR in the IMSA Sports Car Championship series, will be making his debut in the IndyCar Series.

“We’re obviously still working to get Simon as healthy as possible,” Mike Shank, team co-owner, said. “He is feeling fine and is ready to get back in the car once he is cleared.

“The decision to put Tom in the car was an easy one. He’s coming off and IMSA win at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park last weekend and I have all the confidence in the world putting him in our Indy Car.”

“First and foremost, I’m thinking of Simon and hoping that he recovers as quickly as possible so that he can get back behind the wheel,” Blomqvist added. “I have to thank Mike and Jim for considering me to fill in this weekend. I’m definitely looking forward to seeing what IndyCar has to offer.”

The series heads north this weekend for the Honda Indy Toronto, the series annual stop at the streets of the Canadian city. Coverage will be live on Peacock at 1:30 p.m. ET.

