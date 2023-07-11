Kaden Honeycutt Joining Niece at Pocono

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Kaden Honeycutt will return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the eighth time this year, teaming up with Niece Motorsports for the upcoming Pocono Raceway event, Niece announced July 11.

Honeycutt will drive the No. 44 in the truck’s first appearance of 2023.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel and am extremely thankful to Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports for the opportunity,” Honeycutt said in a team release. “We’re hopeful that we can get some more partners to come on board and make some more starts this season. I’ve been working at the shop the last few months, so I know how hard this organization is working to field fast trucks. I’m looking forward to Pocono.”

The 20-year-old Texas native has competed in the Young’s Motorsports No. 20 and the Roper Racing No. 04 in 2023. Among seven starts this year, Honeycutt picked up two top 10s at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8 and Darlington Raceway on May 12.

“Kaden has really impressed a lot of people in the Truck Series this season, so we are happy to have him behind the wheel of one of our Chevrolets,” Cody Efaw, Niece GM, said. “Our team is working hard to build the fastest trucks we can. We visited victory lane at Pocono in 2019 and we’re looking for more of the same next weekend.”

Honeycutt is a teammate to full-time Niece drivers Carson Hocevar and Lawless Alan, plus part-timer Ross Chastain in the No. 41.

The Truck Series takes a weekend off this weekend before being back in action at Pocono on Saturday, July 22. Coverage will be live at noon ET on Fox Sports 1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article