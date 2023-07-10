South Point Sponsoring Ryan Newman, Kevin Harvick in SRX

South Point has a new home within the Camping World SRX Series, SRX announced July 10.

The Las Vegas-based hotel will serve as the primary sponsor of Kevin Harvick and Ryan Newman for the 2023 SRX season.

“I’ve known the Gaughan family for years and know that racing is in their blood,” Newman said in an SRX release. “Having been a teammate to Brendan [Gaughan] back in my [Team] Penske days, I know how important their businesses are to them. I am honored to represent their family by wearing the South Point Casino name on my SRX car. I look forward to our debut at Stafford [Motor Speedway], where I was fortunate enough to win last year.”

Added Harvick: “Driving the South Point car is going to be really fun for me. The Gaughan family has always supported many forms of racing and being around the track all these years have become great friends. Looking forward to representing South Point on Thursday Night Thunder on ESPN.”

Newman is competing full time, while Harvick is scheduled to run at Stafford and Berlin Raceway.

Watch Harvick and Newman take on Stafford with South Point on the hood at 9 p.m. ET on July 13. The event will be aired on ESPN.

