Despite NASCAR heading down South to the land of Georgia clay, dirt racing exploits among the alumni base were down a bit following the Independence Day holiday.

The former Cup Series regular ran with the All-Star Circuit of Champions Saturday night (July 8) when the tour visited the Sharon Speedway in Ohio for the Lou Blaney Memorial race. As is usually the case, Blaney was a factor in his No. 10 entry, winning both his heat race and the pole dash.

Despite the front-row start for the feature, Blaney dropped back from the drop of the green, first to eventual race winner Tyler Courtney and to the back of the top five, where Blaney would run for the rest of the event, finishing fifth. Dave’s brother Dale Blaney also finished seventh in the event.

The Truck Series regular returned to Orange County Fair Speedway Wednesday night for the finale of the Battle of the Fairgrounds, a Super DIRTcar Series event that had been postponed for nearly two months after the event was rained out after heat races back in May.

Friesen was not the factor he customarily is in Northeast modified racing, finishing 11th and improving only one spot from his starting spot in the rescheduled feature.

The former Cup Series regular posted his best result in a 410 sprint car since he posted consecutive top fives in competition at Huset’s Speedway in May, finishing fifth in the World of Outlaws feature race at Wilmot Raceway in Wisconsin on Saturday.

Kahne will be joined by Kyle Larson as one of two recent NASCAR alums/active competitors that are featured on the current entry list for this Thursday’s Eldora Million sprint car race.

🚨 80+ ENTRIES FOR THE ELDORA MILLION!



The former Cup Series regular had another busy week running his dirt modified, starting with a start in limited modified competition at the Tri-City Speedway in Illinois Tuesday; Schrader won a heat race and finished second in the feature.

Schrader returned to action Sunday night, running the modified class of the Hell Tour at Tri-State Speedway in Indiana. Driving a borrowed car, Schrader’s night was short-lived, as he parked his modified prior to the finish of his heat race and didn’t start the Last Chance Showdown.

The former Cup Series regular ran with the Hell Tour modifieds Tuesday night at Tri-City and extended his hot summer streak, scoring a fourth-place finish in the A-main that marked his 14th consecutive top-five finish in modified action.

That streak finally came to an end in Illinois, with Wallace finishing last in the modified feature at Farmer City Raceway Friday, getting caught up in a first-lap wreck.

