Chandler Smith On Pole for Xfinity Race at Atlanta

Chandler Smith won the pole for the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Alsco Uniforms 250 on Saturday (July 8), his second of the season and his Xfinity career.

John Hunter Nemechek qualified second, while Sammy Smith, Josh Berry and Sam Mayer completed the top five.

Riley Herbst clocked in sixth, while last week’s winner Cole Custer put up the seventh fastest time. Jeremy Clements scored his best qualifying effort of the season in eighth.

Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill were the fastest cars in the first round of qualifying, but neither driver posted a lap in the second round after transmission changes. The Richard Childress Racing duo officially qualified ninth and 10th, but they will have to start at the rear of the field.

Greg Van Alst, making his Xfinity debut, did a half spin in turn four but was able to save the car and finish his lap; he will bring up the rear in 38th.

The Xfinity race at Atlanta will start at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network, right after the conclusion of Cup Series qualifying.

