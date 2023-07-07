Through the Gears: Atlanta Betting Preview

After an absolute home run of a race weekend at the Chicago street course, Mark Harris and Cody Zeeb (@Husker_Zeeb on Twitter) of The Sports Gambling Podcast Network break down the betting odds for the Quaker State 400 this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

As Harris does with every guest, the two discuss comp tracks (as simple as that may be), throw around a few ideas on the outright board and head to the top manufacturer market, where both of them are eying a couple of Toyotas.

As difficult as it is to nail down a best bet on a superspeedway, Harris feels that the books got this one wrong. Tune in to jump on this +550 bet that he thinks should be half of what it is.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article