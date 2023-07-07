Sean Hingorani Earns Pole for ARCA at Mid-Ohio

Sean Hingorani has won the pole for this evening’s (July 7) ARCA Menards Series race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, setting a best lap of 91.914 mph.

It’s the first time the 16-year-old driver has sat on the pole for a main-series ARCA race, though he does have a pole in both the ARCA Menards Series East and West divisions in his career, both coming earlier this season.

Sharing the front row with Hingorani is NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Tyler Ankrum, who put his No. 61 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota in second. The start marks Ankrum’s first in the series since 2021.

A pair of drivers pulling double duty at Mid-Ohio this weekend, like Ankrum, make up row two. Jack Wood put the Rev Racing No. 6 into the third starting position based on his qualifying speed, with 16-year-old William Sawalich starting beside him in fourth.

Rounding out the top five is Wood’s Rev Racing teammate, Andres Perez de Lara.

Dean Thompson, Frankie Muniz, Dale Quarterley, Conner Jones and Todd Souza round out the top 10.

Notably missing from the front starters is current championship leader Jesse Love, who was unable to qualify due to a mechanical issue. He’ll start the event from the rear of the field.

Some sort of issue with the kill switch has prevented Jesse Love from qualifying. He looks understandably dejected.#ARCA — Mark Kristl (@MarkKristl) July 7, 2023

The green flag for this evening’s Zinsser SmartCoat 150 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is scheduled to fly at 6 p.m. ET, with television coverage being provided by FOX Sports 1. The action can also be seen live on the Fox Sports App, as well on FloRacing.

