Corey Heim Fastest in Truck Qualifying at Mid-Ohio

With a speed of 94.371 mph in the final round of qualifying, Corey Heim won the pole for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. This is Heim’s fifth career pole in the Truck Series and his third of 2023.

Heim will be accompanied on the front row by Ty Majeski, who laid down a speed of 94.053 mph.

The fastest Chevrolet was Nick Sanchez in third, while Christian Eckes placed his No. 19 Chevrolet Silverado in fourth. Grant Enfinger rounded out the top five while Heim’s TRICON Garage teammate Tanner Gray clocked in sixth.

Marco Andretti qualified seventh in his Truck Series debut with Spire Motorsports while William Sawalich, Jack Wood, and Zane Smith completed the top 10. Smith was unable to complete a lap in the final round of qualifying after suffering what looked to be a mechanical failure.

Both rounds of qualifying were delayed temporarily as Caleb Costner and Jake Garcia beached their trucks in the gravel.

Stewart Friesen and Colby Howard did not make a lap during qualifying and will start at the back of the field. Friesen had wrecked in practice right before qualifying begun.

Josh Reaume and Costner were the two trucks that failed to qualify for Saturday’s race.

The Truck Series will race around the 13 turns of Mid-Ohio for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 on Saturday, July 8 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by FOX Sports 1.

