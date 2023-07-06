William Byron Adds Relay Sponsorship

Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 24 team and William Byron have added Relay Payments as a sponsor for the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Hendrick announced July 6..

The new partnership begins this Sunday, July 9, at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and includes associate sponsorship for the remainder of 2023.

Relay Payments will also be the primary sponsor on the No. 24 for two races in this season’s Cup Series playoffs: Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 16 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 15.

“Truck drivers are the unsung heroes of our industry,” Jeff Gordon, Hendrick vice chairman, said in a release. “The racecars Hendrick Motorsports fields each weekend are driven hundreds or thousands of miles to the racetrack to compete in front of our amazing fans. But truck drivers are vital to many industries, and the efficiency of Relay helps deliver products and services to businesses and customers in a quicker manner that benefits a lot of people. Hendrick Motorsports is of the same mindset — be the first to the finish line.”

Added Byron: “Our truck drivers are crucial members of our race teams. They’re responsible for getting our racecars and equipment to and from the racetrack every weekend throughout the longest season in sports. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to race. I’m happy to be able to partner with Relay, which values and understands the importance of truck drivers as much as we do.”

Byron has three wins on the year, coming at Vegas, Phoenix Raceway and Darlington Raceway. Byron also leads the series in stage wins as well as laps led.

The Cup Series is back in action this Sunday, July 9, at Atlanta for the Quaker State 400. Coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tune in live on USA and PRN.

