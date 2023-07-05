Marco Andretti Running Mid-Ohio Truck Race, Spire Adds Gainbridge Sponsor

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Marco Andretti will run the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race for Spire Motorsports at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Spire announced July 5.

Andretti will attempt to make his series debut in the No. 7 with sponsorship from Group 1001, a company under the umbrella of Gainbridge.

As part of the announcement, Gainbridge itself will also sponsor Spire’s NASCAR Cup Series teams of Corey LaJoie and Ty Dillon in a multi-year deal.

“Today is a monumental day and a pivotal moment as we welcome Gainbridge to the Spire Motorsports family,” Spire co-owners Jeff Dickerson and TJ Puchyr said in a joint release. “This is the culmination of uncompromised dedication and hard work by many people. When we made the commitment to bet on NASCAR and become team owners almost five years ago, achieving a seminal moment like this was a foundational part of the plan.

“The mission of Spire Motorsports has always been both giving and earning respect. We undertook this journey to prove ourselves to the industry, while positioning our team to work with and represent global brands. This announcement validates that journey.”

“I can’t wait to get my feet wet in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series,” Andretti added. “I’m grateful for Group 1001 and Spire Motorsports for making this happen. I have a lot of laps in an Indy car around Mid-Ohio. It’s going to be a bit different but a lot of fun. The Cup Series guys I have spoken to said I will love it.”

Andretti made his NASCAR national series debut in 2022 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving the No. 26 for Sam Hunt Racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, finishing 36th.

A two-time NTT IndyCar Series winner, Andretti’s lone start in the series in 2023 has come in the Indianapolis 500, where he finished 17th.

He’s also set to compete full time in the Camping World SRX Series this year.

Gainbridge will first sponsor LaJoie this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, followed by a rotation between LaJoie and Dillon’s Nos. 7 and 77, respectively, for 16 of the season’s final 18 races.

LaJoie has one top five and one top 10 in 2023, while Dillon’s best finish is 14th.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article