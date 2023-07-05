Formula 1 Releases 2024 Schedule

The schedule for the 2024 Formula 1 season is here.

The FIA announced the 24-race calendar on July 5.

In 2024, the season kicks off March 2 for the Bahrain Grand Prix and concludes Dec. 8 with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“I am delighted to announce the 2024 calendar with 24 races that will deliver an exciting season for our fans around the world,” F1 President/CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a release. “There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula 1, and I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues.”

The schedule’s chief changes include a move for the Japan Grand Prix from September to April, as well as Azerbaijan shifting from April to September and Qatar running back-to-back with Abu Dhabi for the final two events of the year.

China is also back on the calendar for the first time since 2019, and the first two races of the season will be contested on Saturdays rather than Sundays.

2024 Formula 1 Schedule

Feb. 29-March 2: Bahrain (Sakhir)

March 7-9: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

March 22-24: Australia (Melbourne)

April 5-7: Japan (Suzuka)

April 19-21: China (Shanghai)

May 3-5: Miami

May 17-19: Emilia Romagna (Imola)

May 24-26: Monaco

June 7-9: Canada (Montreal)

June 21-23 Spain (Barcelona)

June 28-30: Austria (Spielberg)

July 5-7: United Kingdom (Silverstone)

July 19-21: Hungary (Budapest)

July 26-28: Belgium (Spa)

Aug. 23-25: Netherlands (Zandwoort)

Aug. 30-Sept. 1: Italy (Monza)

Sept. 13-15: Azerbaijan (Baku)

Sept. 20-22: Singapore

Oct. 18-20: USA (Austin)

Oct. 25-27: Mexico (Mexico City)

Nov. 1-3: Brazil (Sao Paulo)

Nov. 21-23: Las Vegas

Nov. 29-Dec. 1: Qatar (Lusail)

Dec. 6-8: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)

