Formula 1 Releases 2024 Schedule

The schedule for the 2024 Formula 1 season is here.
The FIA announced the 24-race calendar on July 5.
In 2024, the season kicks off March 2 for the Bahrain Grand Prix and concludes Dec. 8 with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
“I am delighted to announce the 2024 calendar with 24 races that will deliver an exciting season for our fans around the world,” F1 President/CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a release. “There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula 1, and I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues.”
The schedule’s chief changes include a move for the Japan Grand Prix from September to April, as well as Azerbaijan shifting from April to September and Qatar running back-to-back with Abu Dhabi for the final two events of the year.
China is also back on the calendar for the first time since 2019, and the first two races of the season will be contested on Saturdays rather than Sundays.
2024 Formula 1 Schedule
Feb. 29-March 2: Bahrain (Sakhir)
March 7-9: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
March 22-24: Australia (Melbourne)
April 5-7: Japan (Suzuka)
April 19-21: China (Shanghai)
May 3-5: Miami
May 17-19: Emilia Romagna (Imola)
May 24-26: Monaco
June 7-9: Canada (Montreal)
June 21-23 Spain (Barcelona)
June 28-30: Austria (Spielberg)
July 5-7: United Kingdom (Silverstone)
July 19-21: Hungary (Budapest)
July 26-28: Belgium (Spa)
Aug. 23-25: Netherlands (Zandwoort)
Aug. 30-Sept. 1: Italy (Monza)
Sept. 13-15: Azerbaijan (Baku)
Sept. 20-22: Singapore
Oct. 18-20: USA (Austin)
Oct. 25-27: Mexico (Mexico City)
Nov. 1-3: Brazil (Sao Paulo)
Nov. 21-23: Las Vegas
Nov. 29-Dec. 1: Qatar (Lusail)
Dec. 6-8: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)
About the author
Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.