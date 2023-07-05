Entry List: 2023 Zinsser SmartCoat 150

The ARCA Menards Series returns to action at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the Zinsser SmartCoat 150 this weekend.

Twenty-two drivers are entered for the race, locking each driver in for the eighth race of the season.

Dale Quarterley will pilot the No. 4 for 1/4 Ley Racing in his second main-series start of the season.

Jack Wood also returns to the track in the No. 6 for Rev Racing. Wood last competed at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Tim Monroe makes his fifth appearance of the season in the No. 10 for Fast Track Racing. Zach Herrin will pilot the team’s No. 11 entry in his first appearance since Daytona International Speedway

Todd Souza will climb behind the wheel of the No. 13 for Central Coast Racing in a rare non-ARCA Menards Series West appearance.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Dean Thompson jumps into the No. 55 for Venturini Motorsports this weekend. Fellow Truck driver Tyler Ankrum will make his first series start in two years in the No. 61 for Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Tim Richmond will make his third start of 2023 in the No. 06 for Peterson Motorsports. The usual driver of the No. 06, AJ Moyer, moves to the No. 0.

Bob Schacht returns to the series for the first time since 2016, driving the No. 75. Schacht has 17 series wins in 183 starts.

Drivers will hit the 2.258-mile course on Friday, July 7 at 6 p.m. ET with coverage provided by FOX Sports 1 and live streaming on FloRacing.

