Race Weekend Central
Happy Hour wide, Jared Haas Graphic

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Happy Hour: Artie Kempner of FOX Sports Dishes on Chicago Street Race

Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Bryan Nolen

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

On this week’s Happy Hour podcast Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Bryan Nolen are joined by special guest FOX Sports Director Artie Kempner, and they react to Shane van Gisbergen‘s win at the Chicago Street Course.

Kempner offers his insight on how this unique race was covered for the first time on TV, and the guys debate if NASCAR made the right call by calling the Xfinity Series race before halfway due to weather and shortening the Cup Series race by 25 laps due to darkness.

Kempner, Lyle, Massie and Nolen then discuss Chase Elliott’s and Alex Bowman’s playoff fates, and then the guys pick who they want to see next in Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 car.

See also
Couch Potato Tuesday: NBC Gets Compromised by Bad Weather in Chicago

Listen to wherever you find your podcasts.

This episode of Happy Hour is presented by Pocono Raceway. The racing action returns to Pocono as the ARCA Menards, Craftsman Trucks, Xfinity and Cup series take to the track Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23. Bring the whole family, as kids 12 and under are free, and come celebrate 50 Years of NASCAR racing at the Tricky Triangle.

For tickets visit PoconoRaceway.com or call 1-800-722-3929. Pocono Raceway, it’s where you want to be!

About the author

Michael.Massie-113x150

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

Website

Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Share this article

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x