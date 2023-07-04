Happy Hour: Artie Kempner of FOX Sports Dishes on Chicago Street Race

On this week’s Happy Hour podcast Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Bryan Nolen are joined by special guest FOX Sports Director Artie Kempner, and they react to Shane van Gisbergen‘s win at the Chicago Street Course.

Kempner offers his insight on how this unique race was covered for the first time on TV, and the guys debate if NASCAR made the right call by calling the Xfinity Series race before halfway due to weather and shortening the Cup Series race by 25 laps due to darkness.

Kempner, Lyle, Massie and Nolen then discuss Chase Elliott’s and Alex Bowman’s playoff fates, and then the guys pick who they want to see next in Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 car.

