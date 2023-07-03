As NASCAR spent the weekend letting Chicagoland Speedway collect dust, plenty of their current and former alums made time to play in the dust.

The Truck Series competitor contested the wingless micro division at Millbridge Speedway Wednesday night (June 30), battling a car that was heard bouncing off the rev limiter through both his heat race and the B-main to transfer into the A-main. Alan had a solid race, advancing from 21st to 14th in the final running order. A far less spicy evening than Alan endured in his last Truck Series race.

The Cup Series regular ran double duty at Millbridge Wednesday night and had an eventful evening. It was a quiet night in the winged division, with Busch scoring a sixth-place finish in the A-main.

The same could not be said for the wingless division. Busch damaged his car after hitting the wall in qualifying, then found himself buried in the B-main after being collected in a heat-race incident. Shrugging off opening-lap contact with JT Qualls in the B-main, Busch went on to win that event, then earned hard charger honors in the A-main, advancing from 19th to seventh over the course of 30 laps.

The Truck Series regular enjoyed his strongest run yet at Millbridge, finishing second in his winged micro heat and steadying the ship for a fourth-place finish in the A-main after dropping from his front-row starting spot early.

Kyle Busch isn’t the only #NASCAR driver out at Millbridge tonight.@rajahcaruth_ takes the No. 9C to a fourth-place finish in the winged micro feature tonight. pic.twitter.com/7MDEIZWkl7 — Zach Sturniolo (@zachstur) June 29, 2023

The Truck Series regular enjoyed a mixed bag of results in modified competition in New York this week. Thursday night saw Friesen capitalize on a special paint scheme, winning the Bill Shea Memorial at Utica-Rome Speedway in a scheme that was a tribute to the former track promoter.

That luck didn’t carry over to the weekend though. Despite racing at his de facto home track, Friesen made early contact with the wall at Fonda Speedway Saturday and scored a DNF in the feature, credited with 25th place.

Not our night at Fonda tonight after contact with the wall between turns 3 and 4. We’ll be back tomorrow weather… Posted by Stewart Friesen on Saturday, July 1, 2023

The current ARCA Racing Series points leader racked up hardware at Millbridge Speedway Wednesday night, winning his heat race and the feature in the winged micro division, then winning the pole dash and the wingless micro feature as well.

The former Cup Series regular contested the modified division at Duck River Raceway Park in Tennessee on Sunday, unofficially marking the 513th different track that the veteran has started a race at. Schrader scored a third-place finish in the feature.

Went to Duck River Raceway in Tennessee tonight and drove Mike Vaughn’s modified￼. Qualified seventh and finished third…. Posted by Ken Schrader Racing Inc. on Sunday, July 2, 2023

Schrader also made some news off the track this week with the announcement that he will be joining the SRX tour full-time for the 2023 summer.

We’re going to steal 1 of your 600 allowed to be viewed tweets to remind you that:



KEN FREAKIN’ SCHRADER IS FULL-TIME THIS SUMMER IN THURSDAY NIGHT THUNDER.#CampingWoldSRX pic.twitter.com/eOdLJmAmWs — Superstar Racing Experience (@SRXracing) July 2, 2023

The former Truck Series regular continued his red-hot season in the modified ranks, grabbing another win with the American Racer Modified tour, this time at the Fairgrounds Speedway in Boone, N.C. on Saturday night.

(Pending tire samples) here's the interview with the winner Austin Wayne Self at the Fairgrounds Raceway Posted by American Racer Modifieds presented by Velocita-USA on Sunday, July 2, 2023

The former Cup Series champion resurfaced for a rare start in a dirt midget this week and made it count, scoring the feature win with the All-Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets tour at the St. Bartholomew Fairgrounds in Indiana Tuesday night.

Even more notable than that? It was a father-son night. Stewart’s father Nelson won the legends car feature at the same track at the ripe young age of 85.

Fun night at the Bartholomew County Fair in my hometown of Columbus, Indiana.Brought home the 3/4 midget win and Dad won the legend car feature. Posted by Tony Stewart on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

The former Cup Series regular continued to post strong finishes in a summer that’s seen him cut down his national travel in favor of a more local schedule racing his dirt modified. Thursday night saw Wallace tackle the Benton Speedway in Missouri, scoring a third-place finish.

Friday night saw Wallace pick up the Hell Tour, running with the summer series at Paducah International Raceway in Kentucky, where he again finished third.

And then Saturday night came, with Wallace posting yet another third-place finish, this time at the Brownstown Bullring in Illinois. For those keeping score, Wallace has scored 13 podium finishes in his last 14 modified features.

The month of June was good to, Jughead and Myself 😁. We LOVE Racing 🏁 Posted by Kenny Wallace on Sunday, July 2, 2023

