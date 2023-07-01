Simon Pagenaud Flips in IndyCar Practice at Mid-Ohio

Simon Pagenaud went for a wild ride Saturday morning (July 1) in the opening minutes of practice for the NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

They Meyer Shank Racing driver suffered a brake failure heading into turn 4, became airborne after striking the curbing before barrel rolling six-and-a-half times through the gravel traps before coming to rest on its side against the tire barrier.

Pagenaud immediately radioed to his crew that he was OK and exited the car on his own power, and the session was red-flagged while safety crews removed the damaged car.

The 29-year-old Frenchman was treated and released from the infield care center, but IndyCar has issued a statement that he was not cleared to drive in Saturday’s qualifying session and will be re-evaluated prior to Sunday’s morning warmup.

Pagenaud called it the “wildest” crash he’s had in his career.

“It was a hell of a ride for sure,” Pagenaud said. “Something broke and I couldn’t slow down. The car took off into the gravel and it rolled. (Physically) I’m OK.”

At the time, Pagenaud, the 2019 Indianapolis 500 champion, had posted the 16th-quickest speed of the session with a time of one minute, 10.6735 seconds.

