Max Verstappen Takes F1 Austria Pole

Max Verstappen continued his hot streak in Formula 1 by scoring his fourth straight pole position in the series on Friday, June 30, at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.
Verstappen, the current points leader, has led every single lap in F1 competition since midway through the Miami Grand Prix in early May, and will look to continue that from the pole on Sunday.
Verstappen will be flanked by two Ferrari drivers in the first two grid rows. Charles Leclerc was short by just five-hundreths of a second of the pole and will start second, with Carlos Sainz right behind in third.
Lando Norris was the best of the rest in fourth, while Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes was the fourth team in the top five by virtue of qualifying in fifth.
There were a number of track limit infringements in all rounds of qualifying. Due to how the track flows and how the drivers sit in modern F1 cars, it’s very hard for drivers to just where exactly on the limit they are.
Q3
There were no incidents in this round.
6. Lance Stroll
9. Pierre Gasly
10. Alex Albon
Q2
There were no incidents in this round of qualifying, outside of the aforementioned lap time deletions. Sergio Perez lost both of his hot laps due to this and the Red Bull will start in 15th.
11. George Russell
12. Esteban Ocon
13. Oscar Piastri
14. Valtteri Bottas
15. Sergio Perez
Q1
Bottas went spinning off and stalled out next to the DRS sign outside of turn 1, causing a red flag with 11 minutes and 49 seconds remaining in the session. The Finnish driver was able to continue on in the session after the red flag and even made it into Q2.
16. Yuki Tsunoda
17. Zhou Guanyu
18. Logan Sargeant
19. Kevin Magnussen
20. Nyck de Vries
F1 Austria Qualifying Results
This weekend marks the second of six F1 Sprint Weekends in 2023. Coverage of the F1 Sprint will come on Saturday, July 1 at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN. Lights out for the Austrian Grand Prix will come on Sunday, July 2 at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN.
About the author
Michael has watched NASCAR for 20 years and regularly covered the sport from 2013-2021. He moved on to Formula 1, IndyCar, and SRX coverage for the site, while still putting a toe in the water from time-to-time back into the NASCAR pool.
