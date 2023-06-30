Ken Schrader Joins SRX Lineup for 2023 Season

Ken Schrader will race full time in the 2023 Camping World SRX Series season, SRX announced June 30.

The 68-year-old Schrader, who has experience that spans over three decades in NASCAR, will attempt his first full-time season in SRX.

In his first series start last season at I-55 Raceway, he finished third.

“I am definitely very excited about running the complete SRX schedule this season,” Schrader said in a release. “After being involved the last two seasons it amazes me how competitive the series is, how nice the facilities we go to are, and how enthusiastic the large crowds are that come out for the SRX events. Thursday Night Thunder live on ESPN brings the sport back in time, and I’m glad to be part of it!”

Schrader is the ninth full-timer named to the SRX roster for 2023.

The four-time NASCAR Cup Series winner will begin his campaign for the SRX championship beginning July 13 at 9 p.m. ET at Stafford Motor Speedway. Coverage for the opening race for SRX will be provided by ESPN.

