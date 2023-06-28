NASCAR Mailbox: Back to Basics for Ross Chastain

Ross Chastain punched his ticket to the playoffs with a win at Nashville Superspeedway. What did Chastain and Trackhouse Racing Team learn from their first win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season?
Ryan Blaney had one of the hardest hits of his career when he hit the inside wall that did not have a SAFER barrier. Frontstretch‘s Dalton Hopkins asks how can NASCAR eliminate those concrete walls.
Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.
About the author
Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been a Nascar fan since 2006. One of Jared's passion is recreating and creating Nascar cars for video games.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.