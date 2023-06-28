NASCAR Mailbox: Back to Basics for Ross Chastain

Ross Chastain punched his ticket to the playoffs with a win at Nashville Superspeedway. What did Chastain and Trackhouse Racing Team learn from their first win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season?

Ryan Blaney had one of the hardest hits of his career when he hit the inside wall that did not have a SAFER barrier. Frontstretch‘s Dalton Hopkins asks how can NASCAR eliminate those concrete walls.

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.

