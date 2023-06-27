After qualifying eighth and finishing a solid seventh in the Canadian Grand Prix, Williams’ Alex Albon has single-handedly moved the British constructor ahead of championship rivals AlphaTauri and off of the bottom of the constructors standings.

Albon is the only driver in F1 to maintain a perfect qualifying record after eight Grands Prix in 2023, having bested his American teammate Logan Sargeant in time trials ahead of every single round. Albon has also led Sargeant home all five times that both drivers have taken the checkered flag.

Albon’s old F2 rival George Russell leveraged similar statistics at the perennial underdog outfit between 2019 and 2021 to earn himself a seat at Mercedes-AMG Petronas, and with Albon’s strong run of form since returning to the F1 grid in 2022, a promotion might be in order.

The difference, explain The Pit Straight co-hosts Jack Swansey and Alex Gintz, is that Albon’s underwhelming run as Max Verstappen‘s Red Bull Racing teammate still weighs at the front of many minds in the sport. Is Albon rebuilding his reputation at Williams? Should he stick with the team? What other drivers have taken a similarly unconventional career path?

The Pit Straight is Frontstretch‘s F1 podcast, available weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.

