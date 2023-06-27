Entry List: 2023 NAPA BlueDEF 150

The ARCA Menards West Series makes its sixth stop on the 2023 calendar this Saturday, July 1, at Irwindale Speedway for the NAPA BlueDEF 150.

This is the series’ second stop at Irwindale in the first six races.

There are 17 cars on the entry list for Saturday night’s race.

17-year-old Robbie Kennealy is set to make his first start in the ARCA West series, driving his own No. 1.

RJ Smotherman returns to the series for his fourth start of the season, back in the Lowden-Jackson Motorsports-owned No. 46. Smotherman was out of the car for the last two races, both at road courses.

Jake Bollman is back for his third start of the year as a teammate to Trevor Huddleston in the No. 55.

Jalen Mack will drive his family-owned No. 83 in what would be his ARCA West debut.

Racing Action from Irwindale starts Saturday night (July 1) at 10 p.m. ET. Watch it live on FloRacing or listen in at ARCARacing.com. The race will also air on delay with CNBC on July 9 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

