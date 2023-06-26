New Investors in Alpine F1 Team Include Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney

Alpine F1 Team and its manufacturer Renault Group announced June 26 that a group including Otro Capital RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments have invested $218 million into Alpine.

According to Renault, the transaction gives the investment group a 24% stake in the team.

Maximum Effort Investments is headed by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Other actors involved in the investment include Michael B. Jordan.

“This association is an important step to enhance our performance at all levels.” Alpine CEO Laurent Rossie said in a release. “First, Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, as international players with strong track record in the sports industry, will bring their recognized expertise to boost our media and marketing strategy, essential to support our sporting performance over the long term.

“Second, the incremental revenue generated will in turn be reinvested in the team, in order to further accelerate our Mountain Climber plan, aimed at catching up with top teams in terms of state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.”

Reynolds and McElhenney are also owners of Wrexham AFC of EFL League Two.

The investment will value Alpine at $900 million and help the team in its goal to grow in F1.

Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly sit ninth and 10th in points, respectively. In the constructors’ standings, the team is currently fifth and finished fourth a year ago.

