Ty Gibbs Fastest in Xfinity Nashville Practice

Ty Gibbs posted the fastest lap of 155.52 mph in NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, June 23. 41 drivers participated in the lone session before tomorrow’s Tennessee Lottery 250.
Gibbs is making his fourth Xfinity start of the season this weekend in family-owned Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota equipment. His No. 19 bested all other drivers by well over a tenth of a second.
Cole Custer clocked in at 154.816 mph, enough for second fastest on the board. His Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, Riley Herbst, was third quickest, while Sam Mayer and Kyle Sieg were fourth and fifth in the session. It’s an impressive performance to Sieg, who has yet to qualify inside the top 15 in 32 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts.
Justin Allgaier from JR Motorsports wound up sixth, Chandler Smith seventh, Josh Berry eighth, John Hunter Nemechek ninth while Cup interloper AJ Allmendinger posted the 10th-fastest time on the chart.
There was only one major incident to speak of in practice. CJ McLaughlin crashed early on in the session, getting loose while underneath Riley Herbst. The team will need to switch to a backup car for an event – a move that also means a change in manufacturer.
Xfinity Practice Results for Nashville
NXS drivers will make their qualifying attempts on Saturday, June 24 at noon ET, with the Tennessee Lottery 250 then running at 3:30 p.m. ET. Both will air on USA Network.
