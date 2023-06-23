Monday Night Racing Updates Procedures Ahead of Gen 4 Season Opener

Monday Night Racing has updated its race procedures ahead of the Gen 4 Summer Series season opener at Charlotte Motor Speedway, MNR announced June 23.

The updates come after the field racked up 1300 incident points in the Next Gen event at Daytona International Speedway on Monday. The race was two-and-a-half hours long with 18 cautions.

Under the new rules, the race at Charlotte will be either 167 laps or 2 hours, depending on whichever comes first. There will be 40 cars in the race, with previous MNR competitors locked in.

Monday Night Racing announces updated race procedures ahead of the Gen 4 series season opener June 26th.@Mach10_Digital | @nextlvlracing pic.twitter.com/uk4SiflmPa — Monday Night Racing (@MonNightRacing) June 23, 2023

Also, a driver can only have 16 incident points before they incur a penalty. If they get to 20 incident points, they get disqualified.

There are no fast repairs; in the first event, one fast repair was available for racers.

The race will be on one race server only.

One-lap single car qualifying will be broadcasted, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on June 26. Whoever was slowest in practice will be the first to attempt to qualify, with the next slowest following. Those who don’t qualify have the option to be interviewed by the broadcast team.

The race at Charlotte kicks off shortly after 8 p.m. ET and can be live streamed on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.

