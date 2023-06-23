Kenny Murillo Wins Sahlen’s 120 Pole In Shortened Qualifying

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Murillo Racing’s Kenny Murillo will start from the overall pole in Saturday’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Sahlen’s 120 at the Glen after the Grand Sport qualifying session failed to reach the 10-minute minimum Friday (June 23).

“I feel a little lucky, but the Murillo Racing [crew] did an amazing job setting up this Mercedes-AMG GT4,” Murillo said after the session. “I’m really grateful to be in this position here at Watkins Glen.”

The session was red-flagged a little more than six minutes in when KohR Motorsports’ Bob Michaelian spun his Ford Mustang GT4 exiting the Inner Loop and hit the tire barrier. The barrier required repairs that would have extended the session well beyond the scheduled end. Resuming would have delayed practice for IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teams.

As recently as a couple of years ago, IMSA didn’t have a 10-minute rule in Michelin Pilot Challenge. If a session was stopped after times were set and did not reach the 10-minute mark, the times from the session would be used. This scenario came into play at Lime Rock Park last year.

Murillo had turned in the fastest Grand Sport lap in qualifying prior to the red flag, but no one had gotten fully up to speed at that point. Murillo’s best lap (105.577 mph) was third overall, but eight-tenths of a second off the fastest laps in practice.

With points setting the GS class, Murillo will have Rennsport One’s Eric Filguerias alongside for the race. Turner Motorsport’s Vin Barletta will start third, followed by BGB Motorsports’ Thomas Collingwood. Murillo’s teammate Jeff Mosing starts fifth.

In TCR, teams got the full 15 minutes for qualifying, but LA Honda World Racing’s Mat Pombo didn’t need many of them. Pombo was the first driver to set a time in qualifying. That lap was best of everyone early on.

The second lap Pombo turned in, a lap at 106.346 mph, is a new TCR track record for Watkins Glen. The remainder of the TCR drivers tried, but could not beat it, giving Pombo the pole.

Pombo’s lap was .732 seconds faster than the Audi of JDC-Miller MotorSports’ Chris Miller. Van der Steur Racing’s Bryan Ortiz was third in his Hyundai, followed by Bryan Herta Autosport’s Harry Gottsacker. Teammate Mason Filippi was fifth.

The Sahlen’s 120 at the Glen is scheduled to go green at 3:45 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon. The race will be streamed live on Peacock starting at 3:40 p.m. ET.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article