Llumar Extends With Hendrick Through 2026

LLumar Window Films will continue as a sponsor with Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series through 2026, Hendrick announced June 21.

LLumar, a brand of Eastern Performance Films, LLC, will be the primary sponsor for Chase Elliott‘s No. 9 for two races annually during the next three seasons, as well as a major associate sponsor in additional events.

“We’re delighted to extend our program with Eastman and the LLumar brand,” HMS owner Rick Hendrick said in a release. “LLumar offers tremendous products that we stand behind through the No. 9 team and in our Hendrick Automotive Group car dealerships across the country. It’s been rewarding to see them win races with Chase, translating to even more success off the track. We look forward to the future and continuing to grow our relationship together.”

The company has been with HMS since 2018, featuring primaries on Alex Bowman‘s car for three seasons before moving to Elliott in 2021.

Elliott’s car featured LLumar as the primary for his throwback at Darlington Raceway in May and will serve as the primary sponsor for the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, as well as the playoff races at Talladega Superspeedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“I’m excited to continue our relationship with LLumar and to get two additional chances to get them to victory lane this season,” Elliott said. “I’ve really enjoyed getting to meet many of the Eastman employees over the years, whether it’s at their facilities near tracks where we compete or having them out for the races. I look forward to seeing what we can continue to accomplish together in the coming years.”

The 2020 Cup champion currently sits 27th in points after missing seven races this season.

