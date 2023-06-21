Entry List: 2023 Menards 250

The ARCA Menards Series shifts from Michigan to Minnesota for the Menards 250 at Elko Speedway, the series’ seventh race of the season.

Eighteen cars are entered for the race this weekend.

Willie Mullins will drive the No. 10 for Fast Track Racing in his second start of the season, in a collaboration with his self-owned team. In the team’s No. 11 will be Bryce Haugeberg, making his third appearance of the season. Ryan Roulette will make his main-series season debut in the team’s No. 12. And Davey Callihan joins the list of drivers making season debuts when he will strap into the No. 01 for Fast Track Racing, also in a collaboration with Mullins.

Venturini Motorsports mixes it up this week by putting Conner Jones in the No. 25. Toni Breidinger, who drove the No. 25 at Berlin Raceway, will be in the team’s No. 55 this week, running double duty as she will also compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Nashville Superspeedway. Isabella Robusto was originally planned to run the race but is still out due to not being cleared to return after injury.

Rita Goulet will pilot the No. 31 for her co-owned Rise Motorsports team, making her first main-series start of the year.

Clubb Racing Inc. puts Casey Carden in its No. 03 for the first time this season.

Drivers will compete on the 3/8-mile oval on Saturday, June 24, at 9 p.m. ET, with coverage provided by FOX Sports 2 and FloRacing.

