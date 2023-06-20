Takuma Sato Running Final 3 Ovals for CGR

Takuma Sato will run the rest of the ovals of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series schedule in the No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, RACER.com reports.

After competing in 2022 with Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing, Sato joined CGR for the first two oval races of the season, finishing 28th at Texas Motor Speedway after a crash and seventh at the Indianapolis 500.

The ovals that consist the remainder of the IndyCar schedule include the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Sato will be seen back on track July 22 at 3 p.m. ET at Iowa Speedway for the Hy-Vee Homefront 250. Broadcasting will be provided by NBC.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article