Chase Briscoe Reunited With Former Xfinity Series Crew Chief

The man behind Chase Briscoe’s breakout 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign is returning to the side of the driver of the No. 14 — this time, in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Stewart-Haas Racing announced June 20) that Richard Boswell will be Briscoe’s crew chief in the series effective this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

Boswell and Briscoe won eight times in the Xfinity Series, including a six-win 2020 campaign in the aforementioned 2020 season.

He replaces Johnny Klausmeier, who will remain with the organization in an unspecified role.

Boswell had been the crew chief for Riley Herbst’s No. 98 car in the Xfinity Series since 2021.

“We made these changes in the best interests of the entire organization,” SHR’s chief competition officer Greg Zipadelli said in a team release. “Different people in new positions brings new perspectives. There’s still a lot of racing left to do this year, which means there’s still a lot of opportunity. We need to seize these opportunities and make the most of them, and fresh perspectives from the top of the pit box to the preparation inside the shop will help us do that.”

Boswell will be replaced by Darin Restivo, lead engineer for Aric Almirola’s No. 10 Ford Mustang, as Herbst’s crew chief. It’s his first crew chief position after serving as an engineer for SHR and Chip Ganassi Racing.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Nashville on Sunday (June 25). Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article