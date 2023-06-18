Memo Gidley Wraps Up 2nd GT America Weekend Sweep At VIR

TKO Motorsports’ Memo Gidley started from the overall pole Sunday morning (June 18) and was not seriously threatened en route to winning GT America powered by AWS Race No. 2 at VIRginia International Raceway. It is his sixth win of the year and his second weekend sweep.

Gidley won by 4.117 seconds over CRP Racing’s Jason Daskalos. SKI Autosports’ Johnny O’Connell was third in his Audi R8 LMS Ultra, then Adam Adelson and George Kurtz.

Gidley started from the overall pole by virtue of having the fastest lap in Saturday’s Race No. 1. When the green flew, he was able to pull out a decent advantage over Anthony Bartone, whose Mercedes was repaired after a big crash at the end of Race No. 1.

Further back, Rotek Racing’s Chris Alliegro went wide exiting the final corner and lost a number of positions. He tried to get them all back in turn 1. That tactic rarely works.

Alliegro managed to miss everyone, but slid all the way through the runoff and nosed into the tire barrier. That drew the race’s one and only safety car period.

Alliegro was able to get back underway after being pulled out of the tires. Wet grass from rains on Friday likely made it impossible for Alliegro to get out on his own. However, the car was unable to continue due to a braking issue.

The race restarted with just under 20 minutes to go. Bartone was able to stick with Gidley for a couple of laps, but went wide exiting turn 10 and kicked up some Virginia red clay. That moved Daskalos up to second and dropped Bartone to fourth.

Gidley opened a decent lead, then kept up his quick pace. Daskalos could do nothing to prevent Gidley from taking the win.

In GT4, Rotek Racing’s Robb Holland started from the pole and pulled away from the rest of the class. Ross Chouest and Tony Gaples gave chase.

Following the restart, these three drivers pulled away from the rest of the pack and attempted to settle things among themselves. Eventually, Gaples was dropped from the lead duo.

Chouest ran Holland hard in the final laps, but was never able to get close enough to make a move on him. Holland held on to take his third win of the year and the weekend sweep.

Holland won by a half-second over Chouest. Gaples was third, then Jason Bell and Nick Shanny.

GT America teams are now off for the next few weeks. Round Nos. 11 and 12 are going to be in Nashville as part of the Music City Grand Prix on Aug. 4-5.

