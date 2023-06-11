‘Great Day’ Brings First Xfinity Win for RSS Racing

SONOMA, Calif. – Tucker, Georgia’s Ryan Seig drove the No. 39 RSS Racing Ford to a quiet 28th-place result in Saturday’s (June 10) DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway.

After the race, he and his father Rod celebrated their first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory.

It reads like the old lateral thinking puzzle about the surgeon and her son, and this puzzle has a similarly straightforward answer: Seig and his father own the small Xfinity-only team RSS Racing, and through partnerships with Ford Performance and Stewart-Haas Racing, RSS occasionally enters an SHR-prepared car for one of the Cup Series superteam’s drivers. A similar arrangement with fellow underdog operation SS Greenlight Racing carried Cole Custer to victory lane at the now-shuttered Auto Club Speedway in February 2022.

Aric Almirola’s clutch performance, winning the race right out from under a dominant Kyle Larson, will go down in the record books as the first victory for the Seig family’s operation, but it would do them a disservice to brush the accomplishment off as just another Buschwhacker in Cup-quality equipment stealing an Xfinity win from drivers fighting to make their names.

Aric Almirola celebrates after winning the #NASCAR Xfinity race at Sonoma



📷 Danny Peters pic.twitter.com/x5AaDxrUT9 — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) June 11, 2023

“It’s huge for a race team like that,” Almirola told the media, including Frontstretch, from the Sonoma media center. “The points, the owners points … it is huge, and [I’m] just so thankful for that collaboration with their race team … they’re just a nice, genuine group of people.”

“[The win] pays the bills,” quipped Rod Seig to Frontstretch’s Bryan Nolen from the Sonoma garage area.

Ryan, standing next to him, explained, “It’s pretty special to do it here, with Ford and everybody else helping out, Stewart-Haas … a great day for RSS Racing, a great points day as well … just got a lot of words to say.”

“At least RSS is a winner now.”

The Seig family’s journey from start-and-parkers to winning Xfinity team owners began a decade ago, with a part-time campaign for the No. 39 that has since become the team’s flagship entry.

RSS took the Xfinity program full-time in 2014, Seig earning his first top five in the summer race at Daytona International Speedway, a third-place result he replicated at the same race two years later en route to an appearance (a first-round elimination, but an appearance nonetheless) in the inaugural Xfinity Series playoffs. That was the same year that the team expanded to run a second full-time car. In the years since, Seig has pointed his No. 39 into the playoffs a further three times, earning a career- and team-high 13 top-10 finishes in 2022 en route to an 11th-place championship result.

But RSS’s previous closest brush with victory came with Seig at Iowa Speedway in 2017. A late caution in the American Ethanol E15 250 interrupted front-runners’ strategy and set up a battle between Seig and then-rookie William Byron. While Seig held his own, Byron had superior machinery, thanks to Hendrick Motorsports-affiliated JR Motorsports, and ended up the victor. Seig finished runner-up, setting a record for highest finish for an RSS car that stood for six years, until Almirola broke it today.

No matter how it got there, RSS Racing is a winner now.

