Race Weekend Central
Sonoma Raceway, Daniel Suarez, Ross Chastain

(Photo: Danny Peters)

Through the Gears: Sonoma Betting Preview

Mark Harris

Mark Harris ignites the latest episode of Through the Gears with a few talking points from last week’s NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway that was quite eventful, even with the lack of passing.

Harris also gives his two cents on the most recent Next Gen part blunder.

Mike Bachmann makes his return to Frontstretch and the Through the Gears podcast in style as he and Harris break down comp tracks, the outright market and a few drivers who catch their eye early in the week. The duo gives its thoughts on the top three drivers on the odds board and why they think the winner comes from one of those three.

To round out the guest portion of the show, Harris and Bachmann discuss their favorite market to bet heading into Sonoma Raceway this weekend.

As always, Harris gives out his best bet of the week and this week returns to the NASCAR Xfinity Series to discuss equipment that he believes will struggle this weekend.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

