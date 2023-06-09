Andre Castro Driving Chicago for Iwuji

Andre Castro will drive for Jesse Iwuji Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Chicago street course, JIM announced June 9.

Castro, who will drive JIM’s No. 34, will attempt to make his first career start in the Xfinity Series and in all of NASCAR’s national series.

Castro competed in the USF2000 Series at St. Petersburg on March 4, when he finished ninth for Future Star Racing. He has also driven in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2019 and 2020, collecting four podiums in the 2019 season.

JIM’s No. 34 has only appeared at two races so far in 2023. Driver/owner Jesse Iwuji finished 30th at Daytona International Speedway and failed to qualify at Talladega Superspeedway.

JIM and Castro will compete in The Loop 121 at the Chicago street course on July 2 at 5 p.m. ET. Coverage for the race will be provided by USA Network.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article