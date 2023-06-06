Brent Sherman Returning to Xfinity at Chicago

Brent Sherman will drive the No. 28 for RSS Racing in the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Chicago street course, RSS announced June 6.

Sherman is making his first appearance in the series since 2007.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to race in front of so many family and friends in Chicago,” Sherman said in a team release. “When I started racing, I was 24, a little late to be embarking on a racing career. I moved quickly through the ranks, but sponsorship became harder to acquire. The last time I competed full time was in 2008, my kids were young, and I ultimately made the decision to step away to focus on raising my family and building my business.

“This opportunity just fell into place. When the street race was announced, I knew I wanted to explore the chance of getting back in a racecar. I can’t thank RSS Racing enough for the opportunity to compete in the No. 28. I know I’ll have some challenges with the temperature in Chicago during the summer months, but I’m up for the challenge and have been training to be prepared for it.”

Sherman made 61 Xfinity starts between 2004 and 2007, earning one top 10. He also appeared in six NASCAR Cup Series events in 2006 and a pair of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races in 2009.

He last appeared on the national stage in 2016, driving in the ARCA Menards Series race at Chicagoland Speedway and finishing ninth.

The No. 28 has mostly been driven by Kyle Sieg in 2023.

The inaugural Xfinity race at Chicago will be live at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 1. Watch all the action live on USA Network, or listen in on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

