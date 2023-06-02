Through the Gears: Gateway Betting Preview

After a very eventful Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Mark Harris is back with a recap of the longest race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

Mark gives his two cents on the Chase Elliott/Denny Hamlin debacle and gives a huge kudos to Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 team.

Zack of the Twitter account @HighLineBetting joins Harris to talk about comparable tracks and why we may need to be looking at last year rather than this year. Zack then explains how he puts his model together and why having an explanation or a reason for all of your bets.

Once the duo breaks down the outright market, they turn their sights onto the opportunity to bet on or against a couple drivers in new seats this week.

Mark then rounds out the show with his best bet of the week (4-3 on season). He eyes down a driver who has been extremely fast on short flat track tracks in recent years.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

