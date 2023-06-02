Corey Heim Out at Gateway Due to Illness

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Corey Heim will miss this weekend’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, TRICON Garage announced June 2.

Heim, the current series points leader, is out due to an undisclosed illness.

Jesse Love, who was slated to make his Truck debut for the team in its No. 1 HomeSmiles Toyota, will now field the No. 11 Safelite Tundra.

Toni Breidinger, meanwhile, will step in for the No. 1 entry. Breidinger made her Truck Series debut earlier this year at Kansas Speedway, finishing 15th.

TRICON said it will work with NASCAR to acquire a playoff waiver for Heim, who had won previously at Martinsville Speedway this year. He also has four top fives and nine top 10s.

Love is currently the ARCA Menards Series points leader and has amassed three wins this season winning the last three events for the series at Talladega Superspeedway, Kansas Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. He runs the No. 20 full time for Venturini Motorsports.

The trucks will roll off for the green flag at Gateway at 1:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by FOX Sports 1.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article