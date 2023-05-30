Race Weekend Central
Happy Hour: NASCAR Got It Right With Chase Elliott

Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins and Michael Massie

On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins, Michael Massie and special guest Brett Baldeck react to NASCAR suspending Chase Elliott for intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin in the Coca-Cola 600.

Also, the guys debate if the fall race at Charlotte Motor Speedway should go back to the oval instead of the ROVAL as well as whether the win for Ryan Blaney will jump-start his season.

Plus, the guys give their thoughts on the finish to the Indianapolis 500 and rank their top-three biggest races of the year.

Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a First Lieutenant in the US Army.

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

