Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins, Michael Massie and special guest Brett Baldeck react to NASCAR suspending Chase Elliott for intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin in the Coca-Cola 600.
Also, the guys debate if the fall race at Charlotte Motor Speedway should go back to the oval instead of the ROVAL as well as whether the win for Ryan Blaney will jump-start his season.
Plus, the guys give their thoughts on the finish to the Indianapolis 500 and rank their top-three biggest races of the year.
Listen on all platforms.
About the author
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.