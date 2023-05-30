Entry List: 2023 Toyota 200

A total of 36 trucks are entered for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ trip to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

All trucks will qualify for the Saturday (June 3) race as a result.

Jesse Love will make his series debut in the No. 1 for TRICON Garage.

Norm Benning is back in his No. 6 for the third time this season, making his fourth appearance in the series this year overall.

Chris Hacker is behind the wheel of the No. 30 On Point Motorsports truck for the third time this season.

Mason Maggio will drive the No. 33 for Reaume Brothers Racing, while Stephen Mallozzi is in RBR’s No. 34.

Timmy Hill returns behind the wheel of his family’s No. 56 after brother Tyler Hill drove the truck at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Conner Jones will make his third start of the season in the No. 66 ThorSport Racing truck.

Clay Greenfield is back for his second start of the season in the series and first for the newly formed GK Racing, driving the No. 95.

The No. 02 for Young’s Motorsports is currently listed without a driver. Kris Wright was announced as full time for the team.

The Nos. 22 and 46 for AM Racing and G2G Racing, respectively, have since withdrawn.

Watch the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Saturday, June 3, at 1:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

