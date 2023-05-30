Entry List: 2023 Pacific Office Automation 147

There are 38 cars entered into this Saturday’s (June 3) NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway.

With 38 cars entered, all will qualify, barring any entry list changes.

Preston Pardus will be behind the wheel of the No. 08 SS-Green Light Racing car, making his first start of the season with the team and his second of the season in the series, the first coming at Circuit of the Americas March 25.

Jordan Taylor will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut, driving the No. 10 for Kaulig Racing.

Myatt Snider is driving the No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing, making his second of six scheduled starts for the team this season.

Parker Chase will make his second appearance behind the wheel of the No. 35 for Emerling-Gase Motorsports. He failed to qualify in his first attempt with the team at Circuit of the Americas.

Leland Honeyman is back for his fourth start of the season for Alpha Prime Racing, and his first in the No. 43. His previous three starts this year have come in the team’s No. 45.

Dylan Lupton, meanwhile, will drive APR’s No. 44 in his first start of 2023.

Patrick Emerling switches to the No. 53 for EGM after being in the No. 35 for the team at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Alex Labbe is back behind the wheel of the No. 91 for DGM Racing this weekend, making his seventh appearance in the series this year and fourth with the team.

MBM Motorsports’ No. 66 is currently listed without a driver. CHK Racing’s No. 74 is not entered.

The Pacific Office Automation 147 from Portland International Raceway will be live on FOX Sports 1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio this Saturday, June 3, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

