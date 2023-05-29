Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
Ryan Blaney pulled away to win the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, snapping a 59-race drought since his last NASCAR Cup Series win, but the biggest story emerging from the rain-postponed race revolved around Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott‘s crash earlier in the race.
Adam Cheek and Bryan Davis Keith break down whether the calls for Elliott to be suspended come to fruition, as other drivers have been for similar incidents, as well as Team Penske’s overall momentum and more.
Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.
About the author
Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he works as a producer and talent for Audacy Richmond's radio stations. In addition to motorsports journalism, Adam also covered and broadcasted numerous VCU athletics for the campus newspaper and radio station during his four years there. He's been a racing fan since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.