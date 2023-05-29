Race Weekend Central
Chase Elliott, hands on hips, NKP

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: Will Chase Elliott Be Suspended for Crash with Denny Hamlin?

Adam Cheek

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

Ryan Blaney pulled away to win the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, snapping a 59-race drought since his last NASCAR Cup Series win, but the biggest story emerging from the rain-postponed race revolved around Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott‘s crash earlier in the race.

See also
Chase Elliott Tags, Wrecks Denny Hamlin in Coca-Cola 600

Adam Cheek and Bryan Davis Keith break down whether the calls for Elliott to be suspended come to fruition, as other drivers have been for similar incidents, as well as Team Penske’s overall momentum and more.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.

About the author

Website

Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he works as a producer and talent for Audacy Richmond's radio stations. In addition to motorsports journalism, Adam also covered and broadcasted numerous VCU athletics for the campus newspaper and radio station during his four years there. He's been a racing fan since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.

Share this article

guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x