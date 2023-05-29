Ryan Blaney pulled away to win the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, snapping a 59-race drought since his last NASCAR Cup Series win, but the biggest story emerging from the rain-postponed race revolved around Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott‘s crash earlier in the race.

Adam Cheek and Bryan Davis Keith break down whether the calls for Elliott to be suspended come to fruition, as other drivers have been for similar incidents, as well as Team Penske’s overall momentum and more.

