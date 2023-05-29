With NASCAR racing in its own backyard over a holiday weekend, there were plenty of extracurricular opportunities for the sport’s stars to sling dirt … and make enemies.

The Cup Series regular saw a big doubleheader planned for Millbridge Speedway literally go up in smoke. Showing up Tuesday with both a midget and a micro sprint, Briscoe blew an engine in his midget car during hot laps and ended up scratching from both Tuesday (May 23) and Wednesday night’s Xtreme Outlaw midget events.

If there was a silver lining to Briscoe’s troubles, it’s that he handed the keys of his micro sprint to Jake Andreotti, who won Wednesday’s micro feature at the track.

. @MillbridgeRacin HIGHLIGHTS: @JakeAndreotti hasn't been in a Micro in two years but made himself at home in @ChaseBriscoe_14's car as he takes the win at Millbridge! pic.twitter.com/BIH5BHmng9 — DIRTVision (@dirtvision) May 25, 2023

The Xfinity Series regular returned to Millbridge micro sprint competition Tuesday after nearly a month removed from the track and scored consecutive third-place finishes both Tuesday and Wednesday night.

The former Truck Series regular qualified for the Super DIRTcar Series King of Spring 100 feature at Lebanon Valley Speedway in New York Monday after a strong run in his heat race that left at least one of his fellow competitors very unhappy.

Peter Britten telling us exactly how he feels about Tyler Dippel during the redraw at Lebanon Valley Posted by Jeremy Perry on Monday, May 29, 2023

Dippel finished 20th in the A-main.

The Truck Series regular headed immediately from Friday’s race in Charlotte to his de facto home track in New York, the Fonda Speedway. Friesen scored the modified win Saturday in the inaugural Dave Lape Memorial race.

This one is for Dave Lape, his family and fans! This race means a lot to all of us! #winner #champcar Fonda Speedway Halmar Racing Ferris Commercial Mowers GUNK Mobil 1 Statewide Fence Wholesale Arai Helmet Americas Jimmy DiFulvio Construction Mechanix Wear WIX Filters FK Rod… pic.twitter.com/QBBYzEp25z — Stewart Friesen (@StewartFriesen) May 28, 2023

According to track PR post-race, Lape, a former racer at both Fonda and Ransomville Speedway, was a childhood hero of Friesen’s.

The Truck Series regular had to consider his double-duty stint at Millbridge Speedway a success, as he qualified for both midget features Tuesday and Wednesday night. However, Hocevar made at least one enemy in Zach Daum, who cited Hocevar for failing to hold his line as the reason he went flying into the catchfence during a preliminary event on Wednesday.

. @DIRTVision REPLAY: Zach Daum @DaumMotorsports quickly out of the car after a scary wreck right under the checkered flag of the Last Chance Showdown!



He and @CarsonHocevar share their thoughts on the incident: pic.twitter.com/eoVCmqE4hE — Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series (@Xtreme_Outlaw) May 25, 2023

Fortunately, Daum was uninjured.

The former Cup Series regular returned to sprint car competition this weekend and made it a testing session, heading to Knoxville Raceway on Saturday and then the Huset’s Speedway in South Dakota Sunday and Monday in preparation for the high-dollar Knoxville and Huset’s Nationals events later this summer.

.@kaseykahne is making his return to the track tonight @ Knoxville.



He took a few weeks off to be a dad & is back tonight in the @KKRdirt No. 9 to get some laps ahead of August's Knoxville Nationals. It's live on @dirtvision and we'll have coverage all evening on @AlwaysRaceDay pic.twitter.com/PUZvZPW26V — Connor Ferguson (@cfchangs9) May 27, 2023

The results were encouraging. Kahne qualified for through a B-main at Knoxville and tied for hard charger honor in Saturday’s feature, gaining eight spots in the event. Sunday was even bigger though, as Kahne scored his first feature win at Huset’s in more than two decades.

Kahne followed that up with a heat race win at the track Monday.

The Cup Series regular played the role of runner-up in every possible facet it seemed Friday night at Atomic Speedway in Ohio, finishing second in his heat race, the pole dash and the feature event. Larson started the feature on the front row and spent the entire race stalking eventual winner Brad Sweet, but he jumped the cushion in the closing laps in a move that dropped him to fifth in the running order, preventing him from actually challenging for the race win.

The former Cup Series regular had a strong outing in the UMP modified division at Lawrenceburg Speedway in Indiana on Monday night, winning his heat race and leading the early laps of the feature event. Schrader faded in the closing laps thanks to a flat left-front tire but still managed to finish fourth in that A-main.

The former Cup Series regular returned to dirt racing Monday night after being scheduled to run the CARS Tour on asphalt over the weekend. That return went well, with Wallace winning his heat race and scoring a fourth-place finish in the feature at the Brownstown Bullring in Illinois. As always, the ever-exuberant Wallace posted his own account of the evening.

It was a good night at the DIRT track. And what’s next ? Posted by Kenny Wallace on Monday, May 29, 2023

